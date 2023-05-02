Another Breezy Day Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds reached advisory criteria today with gusts in the mid 30 mph range. Tonight the breeze will stick around with us, though gusts will not be as strong as this afternoon. It will be quite chilly though! Temps in the mid and upper 40s out the door again tomorrow and Thursday, and we expect these to be the last of our chilly nights until Fall. Wednesday and Thursday will still see highs below average, topping out in the mid and upper 70s both days. However, Thursday night into Friday is when we start to fall under a ridge of high pressure that will keep us warm and muggy for the foreseeable future. Starting Friday afternoon expect temperatures to top out in the low to mid 80s and a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms possible each day. This means the weekend will be somewhat rainy, but not a washout, with coverage at 30-40%. Into the next work week rain chances remain spotty, but in the forecast each day. Temps will rise to the upper 80s by the middle of the next week too, with some low 90s not out of the question.

