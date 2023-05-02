Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Biden sends 1,500 troops to Mexico border for migrant surge

President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, celebrating Greek Independence Day.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will send 1,500 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of an expected migrant surge following the end of coronavirus pandemic-era restrictions, according to four administration officials.

Military personnel will do data entry, warehouse support and other administrative tasks so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the officials said. The troops will not do law enforcement work and will be sent down for roughly 90 days, though their presence can be extended if necessary. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about the request and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. It’s unclear when the troops would be deployed.

The COVID-19 restrictions allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border, but those restrictions will lift May 11, and border officials are bracing for an expected surge of migrants. Even amid the restrictions, the administration has seen record numbers of people crossing the border, and President Joe Biden has responded by cracking down on those who cross illegally and by creating new pathways meant to offer alternatives to a dangerous and often deadly journey.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talks about the end of COVID-19 restrictions. (Source: Pool/CNN)

Biden’s actions follow similar moves by then-President Donald Trump, who deployed active duty troops to the border to assist border patrol personnel in processing large migrant caravans, on top of National Guard forces that were already working in that capacity. There are already roughly 2,700 National Guard members at the border.

For Biden, who announced his Democratic reelection campaign a week ago, the decision signals his administration is taking seriously an effort to tamp down the number of illegal crossings, a potent source of Republican attacks, and sends a message to potential border crossers not to attempt the journey. But it also draws potentially unwelcome comparisons to Biden’s Republican predecessor, whose policies Biden frequently criticized. Congress, meanwhile, has refused to take any substantial immigration-related actions.

The Pentagon on Tuesday approved the request for troops by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which manages the border, one of the officials said.

It’s another line of defense in an effort to manage overcrowding and other possible issues that might arise as border officials move away from the COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, administration officials announced they would work to swiftly screen migrants seeking asylum at the border, quickly deport those deemed as not being qualified, and penalize people who cross illegally into the U.S. or illegally through another country on their way to the U.S. border.

They will also open centers outside the United States for people fleeing violence and poverty to apply to fly in legally and settle in the United States, Spain or Canada. The first processing centers will open in Guatemala and Colombia, with others expected to follow.

___

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are injured in the crash - the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.
Two injured in crash on Hwy. 280 East near Opelika
Mayhand mugshot
Valley man arrested for outstanding murder warrant
Motel 6 triple murder suspect pleads not guilty
Motel 6 triple murder suspect pleads not guilty
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Early stages of construction begins this week
Early stages of construction begins on JR Allen Parkway

Latest News

The panel ruled 6-1 in favor of Aurora Health Care, with three liberals and three conservatives...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child
FILE - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott delivers his State of the State address remotely from the...
Vermont allows nonresidents to use its assisted suicide law
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Columbus Tech announces construction of new truck driving range
Columbus Tech announces construction of new truck driving range