Camp Hill mayor proposes renaming city building after victim in Dadeville shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dadeville’s neighboring town of Camp Hill wants to honor one of the victims killed in the shooting – 18-year-old Philstavious ‘Phil’ Dowdell.

Camp Hill was his hometown, and Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole wants to rename their municipal complex’s council building as the Philstavious L. Dowdell Memorial Community Building.

He also offered to rename the town hall in honor of Karmeshae Thomas, a student-athlete who died in 2014.

A meeting with the city council will be held two weeks from today about the proposal.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.