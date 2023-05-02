Emmanuel Brunson named New Calvary Head Football Coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calvary Christian School has named Emmanuel Brunson as the head coach for the varsity football team.

Brunson takes over the job at Calvary after serving as the offensive coordinator, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Columbus State University’s football program. He helped lead the team to a 68-15 record.

Brunson also has experience at St. Anne-Pacelli as their middle school head football coach, leading the team to a 12-1 record.

Brunson is a veteran of the US Army and served for 14 years before he started his own business helping Columbus athletes train.

“It means everything to me; my goal is to come in and change the culture. Give our student athletes the chance to get to the college level,” Brunson said at his press conference. “Give them a chance to play at the next level, lace those shoes, and win championships that the goal.”

Michael Grant, who has spent the last 8 years at Calvary, was promoted to be the football program advisor as well as the head coach for the middle school team.

“My approach to football is we really want to play fast, physical and fundamental,” Grant said. “So, we really want to take that feeder program and make sure they’re fundamentally sound, make sure that they are not overthinking as they’re playing football.”

Brunson and Grant are both Columbus natives having graduated from Jordan High School and Shaw High School, respectively.

