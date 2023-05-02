Fort Valley man pleads guilty in multi-state dog fighting, drug conspiracy case

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) -The 13th and final defendant involved in a multi-state dog fighting, and drug distribution conspiracy pleaded guilty on Friday.

According to officials, 43-year-old Armand “Black Jack” Davis, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III on April 28.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in both cocaine distribution and organized dog fighting based out of Roberta, Georgia, which extended into north Georgia, Florida, and Alabama from May 2019 until February 2020.

Officials say that Davis regularly communicated elements of dog fighting that included:

The planning, scheduling and attending of the dog fights.

The weight of dogs engaged in fights .

The amount of money betted on the dog fights.

Sponsoring dogs in fights along with selling, breeding, training, and transporting dogs for the purpose of fighting.

On Feb. 24, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Davis’s property at 407 Vienna Street in Fort Valley, where agents found nine pit-bull type dogs. Many of the dogs had scarring and visible injuries such as broken legs and open bleeding wounds, these injuries are all consistent with dog fighting. Agents also seized a hanging scale, and medical supplies consistent with dog fighting and miscellaneous pedigrees.

According to officials, on Jan 4, 2021, DEA agents learned that a drug transaction would be taking place between Davis and another person.

Officials say agents observed Davis sell methamphetamine while under surveillance. Davis was pulled over in Peach County, Georgia, and was arrested in possession of approximately 468 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $3,890 in cash.

“Shutting down this criminal organization, which was engaged in drug distribution and barbaric dog fighting, is the direct result of a lengthy and coordinated investigation involving many law enforcement agencies at the local, state, and the federal level,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Their combined efforts have made our communities safer.”

According to officials, Davis faces:

A mandatory minimum of five years to a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

A $5,000,000 fine for the drug conspiracy charge.

A maximum sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine for the animal fighting conspiracy charge.

Davis’ sentencing is scheduled for July 10.

