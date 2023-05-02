Business Break
Heavy law enforcement presence after shots fired in Peachtree Mall in Columbus

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall in Columbus after shots were fired.(Source: Leo Hall / WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall in Columbus after shots were fired.

According to officials, the shooting occurred from an armed robbery inside a jewelry store in the mall.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported. The suspect(s) have not yet been caught or arrested.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is a developing story.

