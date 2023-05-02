‘He’s a killer,’: Clay St. double murder update

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This is an update to a double murder that happened on Clay Street in Columbus this past March.

51-year-old Ronisha ‘Nikki’ Anderson and 52-year-old Juantonja ‘Tonja’ Richmond were both shot to death in broad daylight.

That tragedy happened on March 7th, then two days later, Anderson’s neighbor was found dead in his home. Officials told us he committed suicide, but they are still not sure if the cases are related.

Tuesday, we learned more about where the case stands and if Columbus Police have officially named a suspect.

The day it all happened was filled with a lot of emotion from family members, friends and neighbors.

A bullet hole was discovered in Anderson’s mailbox the same day the two women were shot to death.

Now, a month and a half later, Anderson’s ex-husband, Dr. Xavier McCaskey told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that he’s coping, but he and his family need answers to be able to move forward and start the healing process.

Dr. McCaskey and Anderson were married for almost 30 years, and he said they got a divorce shortly before she and her best friend, Tonja Richmond, were murdered.

He said he feels like Anderson’s neighbor shot and killed the two ladies because they have had conflicts with him prior.

Now, he wants the two women, who both leave behind children, to be remembered as exactly who they were: loving women who are down to earth and would never hurt a fly.

Since the month of May is mental health awareness month, Dr. McCaskey is offering free counseling sessions for people who are suffering grief from losing a loved one. He works at Healing Minds Institute in Columbus.

Columbus police told us right now, they are at the mercy of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation sending back ballistic and forensic reports to officially name a suspect. There is no official suspect in this case, although Dr. McCaskey alluded to the neighbor, Solomon Adams, as a suspect. We cannot confirm that through Columbus Police.

Columbus Police said they are working hard on this case, and they are doing everything they can to bring both families closure.

Count on News Leader 9 to update you when the G.B.I. sends back those results that the Columbus Police Department investigator is awaiting.

