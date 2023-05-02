HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Monday, May 01
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school baseball playoffs continued on Monday in Georgia.
GHSA 5A second round: Northside drops to Greenrbier (5-15).
GHSA 3A second round: Columbus High beats out Morgan Co. (6-4).
GIAA AAAA: Pacelli beats Stratford Academy at home to advance to round 2 of the state playoffs. (11-1, 12-7)
Pacelli will travel to take on FPD in Macon on Friday.
Please see the video player above for highlights from Pacelli.
