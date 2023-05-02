HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Monday, May 01

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school baseball playoffs continued on Monday in Georgia.

GHSA 5A second round: Northside drops to Greenrbier (5-15).

GHSA 3A second round: Columbus High beats out Morgan Co. (6-4).

GIAA AAAA: Pacelli beats Stratford Academy at home to advance to round 2 of the state playoffs. (11-1, 12-7)

Pacelli will travel to take on FPD in Macon on Friday.

Please see the video player above for highlights from Pacelli.

