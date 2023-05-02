HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Monday, May 01

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school softball playoffs continued on Monday in Alabama.

The AHSAA 7A-4 Tournament kicked off at Central’s softball facility.

Auburn knocked out Smiths Station, (11-3).

Central run rules Opelika in the 5th, (14-0).

Tournament play continues on Tuesday.

Please see the video player above for highlights from Auburn/Smiths Station & Opelika/Central.

