HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Monday, May 01
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The high school softball playoffs continued on Monday in Alabama.
The AHSAA 7A-4 Tournament kicked off at Central’s softball facility.
Auburn knocked out Smiths Station, (11-3).
Central run rules Opelika in the 5th, (14-0).
Tournament play continues on Tuesday.
Please see the video player above for highlights from Auburn/Smiths Station & Opelika/Central.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.