Lafayette Police Department investigating over 200 mattresses dumped in city

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Lafayette Police Department is investigating over 200 mattresses being dumped within the city as of yesterday off County Road 92.

City Officials said they were notified of the illegal dumping Monday evening, where multiple mattresses were thrown out in five different locations.

Mattresses were found in nearby ditches, creeks, and sides of the roads.

Police Chief George Rampey said they believe they came from a nearby hotel or motel… with the help of multiple people.

Public work superintendent George Green said his crew is working on cleaning up the mattresses now and says it will take days until they are all removed.

“This amount of mattresses is almost mind-boggling. Mattresses is hard to dispose of because of the wire and the things of that nature in them, so it will be a tough task for us to the next couple days for us to try distract them out and dispose of them,” said Green.

If you have any information, call Lafayette Police Department at (334)-864-2211

It’s still an ongoing investigation, and the people responsible will be charged with criminal littering with possible additional charges.

