Midland man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child porn
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Midland man on multiple counts of child pornography.

On May 1, 2023, the MCSO Sex Offender Task Force along with the GBI executed a search warrant on Chattsworth Road in Midland.

Phillip Goldman was arrested and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography.

Goldman was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident. This case is still pending investigation.

