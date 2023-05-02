Paws Humane Society set to host ‘Empty the shelters’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -BISSELL Pet Foundation has teamed up with Dogtopia, to bring its “Empty the Shelters” adoption event starting this week.

The two week long event takes place at the Paws Humane Society, located at 4900 Milgen Road staring on May 1, and ending on May 15.

BISSELL Pet Foundation will partner with Dogtopia to sponsor reduce adoption fees of $50 or less at participating shelters nationwide. Paws Humane Society is one of more than 350 organizations across the country participating in this lifesaving event to place deserving pets in loving homes.

Paws Humane Society, is a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to enrich the lives of both animals and people as a solution-based community resource for animal welfare, by providing high-volume and high-quality spay/neuter, rescue and adoption services, volunteer opportunities, outreach, and education.

BISSELL Pet Foundation, is a charitable nonprofit organization, with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support.

