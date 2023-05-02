Phenix City Council works to improve communication between police and schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phenix City’s city council made strides to strengthen the police force during their monthly meeting.

The council passed a resolution to apply for a grant from the Office of Community Oriented Policing School Violence Protection Program. The money would go towards 20 APX radios and bi-directional antennas to improve communication with the Phenix City School System.

According to Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith, the radios would improve response to schools and cut out the middle man.

“This radio would just make it easier to communicate directly with the actual officials on the ground. Instead just call the superintendent and work our way down,” said Smith.

City leaders say it will cost a little more than $375,000. The grant will cover 75% percent of the total, and the school system will cover half of the remaining balance.

