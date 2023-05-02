Business Break
Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect reportedly inside eatery

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis after report of a shot fired in a TV station’s lobby.

WHBQ, the Fox affiliate, reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Memphis police say the armed person is sheltered inside Ubee’s, a nearby hamburger restaurant.

A SWAT team was attempting to take the suspect into custody, the Associated Press reported.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

