‘A solution for the community,’: Tri-city area summer youth opportunities

Summer is right around the corner for kids in the tri-city area. Local leaders and organizations are opening their doors to give kids something positive to do during the summer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, youth violence has become common across the nation. Homicide being the third leading cause of death for young people ages 10-24. One local organization says it’s important for them to be a solution in the community.

School will be out in less than a month, and the Chattahoochee Valley has plenty for kids and teens to do. Mayor Skip Henderson offering teens aged 16 to 24 a chance to earn money over the summer.

“We try to make sure that there’s plenty of things for the young people in our community to do over the summertime the mayor’s youth summer employment program will kick off anybody that’s interested still there’s plenty of spaces so anybody that still wants to work for about 14 dollars an hour and learn some skills that will help them be more marketable when they get out of school just call the mayor’s office,” says Skip Henderson.

When it comes to the little ones Mayor Skip Henderson says they are currently working to install splash pads.

“The splash pads that are being funded from the SPLOST money being constructed so that will allow some of the parks and neighborhoods to enjoy water features in there as the money comes in we will build a couple of those splash pads I don’t know exactly where they’re going yet but we’ll try to put them in an area that is a community that doesn’t really have easy access to to some of the larger pools,” says Skip Henderson.

Tavari Turner with the Boys and Girls Club says seeing teens turn to violence encourages the Boys and Girls Club to find a way to help the younger generations choose a brighter path.

“It’s super important for us to be a like an actual solution in the community where young people are there, like I said, engaged in doing right things not in the streets causing mayhem but doing the right thing,” Tavari Turner said.

Juan Osorio with Boy Scouts of America says their purpose is all about developing young girls and boys into tomorrow’s leaders.

“We run a summer resident camp for middle and high school students that are in our program. The camp is in La Grange. We have over 900 acres off of West Point Lake we have jet skiing motorboating in-ground pool air-conditioned dining hall bunk houses, a shooting range climbing course so just a lot of different activities for them to do,” Juan Osorio says.

Mayor Skip Henderson says if you would like to apply for those positions to call the mayor’s office at (706) 225-4712.

