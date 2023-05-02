Business Break
Sunny, windy and dry Tuesday; A couple more chilly mornings ahead

Tyler’s forecast
Sunny and windy Tuesday. The mornings will still be chilly through Thursday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our sunny, dry streak to start off May continues for the next few days. As temperatures warm up late in the week, humidity goes up and eventually a fairly small rain chance returns.

Sunny, dry and turning windy again Tuesday.
Sunny, dry and turning windy again Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny, dry and windy on this Tuesday. After widespread 40s early, highs today will range from 73 north to 78 degrees south. The wind will be howling this afternoon with gusts easily around 30-35 mph.

Wind gusts will be in excess of 30 mph across the valley this afternoon.
Wind gusts will be in excess of 30 mph across the valley this afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly clear tonight with a few high clouds swinging in, especially south overnight. Chilly with lots of 40s again Wednesday morning; we’re talking mostly mid to upper 40s.

Temperatures dip into the 40s and low 50s Wednesday morning again.
Temperatures dip into the 40s and low 50s Wednesday morning again.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny and beautiful Wednesday. It will be breezy, just not as windy, with gusts up to 25 mph out of the northwest. That will act to reinforce the below average temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunny, pleasant and breezy (not as windy) Wednesday.
Sunny, pleasant and breezy (not as windy) Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

One more chilly start Thursday with widespread lows in the 40s and then that’s probably it until October. It will be mostly sunny in the afternoon and the winds will finally be much lighter. Temperatures max out in the upper 70s.

Two more chilly mornings ahead before temperatures moderate.
Two more chilly mornings ahead before temperatures moderate.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Warmer, more humid air arrives Friday and settles into the region. While more clouds than sun are expected, Friday stays dry. There is about a 20-30% rain coverage anticipated for the weekend at this point. Highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. Lows will be back in the 60s! Our taste of summer begins around Tuesday/Wednesday of next week highs in the upper 80s, pushing 90 degrees.

While winds relax especially by Thursday, it really doesn't warm up until Friday.
While winds relax especially by Thursday, it really doesn't warm up until Friday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

