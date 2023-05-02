WTVM, Navy Federal Credit Union to host donation drive for troops
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Military Appreciation Month, WTVM has partnered with Navy Federal Credit Union to collect snacks for goody bags for our local soldiers.
Boxes to Boots is a way to demonstrate our love, support, and appreciation for Fort Benning/Fort Moore soldiers returning from deployment and training exercises and single soldiers stationed away from family and friends.
Donations will be distributed to soldiers at Fort Benning/Fort Moore by USO Georgia.
The following donations are needed:
• Juice Boxes or Drink Pouches
• Candy Bars
• M&Ms, Skittles, Reese’s Pieces, etc.
• Pudding Cups or Fruit Cups
• Granola, Cliff, Chewy, or Kind Bars
• Snack Cakes - Little Debbie, Hostess, etc.
• Nuts & Trail Mix Packs
• Cookies, Rice Krispy Treats
• Mints, Lifesavers, Mentos
• Cheese & Pretzel Dipping Sticks
• Peanut Butter or Cheese Crackers
All items should be individually wrapped, single serving size - as well as non-perishable, new, unopened and not expired. Please do not donate toiletries or clothing.
WTVM will host a one-day drive-through drop off on Wednesday, May 24 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Donations can be dropped off through May 31 at Navy Federal Credit Union - located at 6501 Veterans Parkway Suite 1 in Columbus.
For more information on Boxes to Boots, click here.
