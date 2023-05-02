WTVM, Navy Federal Credit Union to host donation drive for troops

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Military Appreciation Month, WTVM has partnered with Navy Federal Credit Union to collect snacks for goody bags for our local soldiers.

Boxes to Boots is a way to demonstrate our love, support, and appreciation for Fort Benning/Fort Moore soldiers returning from deployment and training exercises and single soldiers stationed away from family and friends.

Donations will be distributed to soldiers at Fort Benning/Fort Moore by USO Georgia.

The following donations are needed:

• Juice Boxes or Drink Pouches

• Candy Bars

• M&Ms, Skittles, Reese’s Pieces, etc.

• Pudding Cups or Fruit Cups

• Granola, Cliff, Chewy, or Kind Bars

• Snack Cakes - Little Debbie, Hostess, etc.

• Nuts & Trail Mix Packs

• Cookies, Rice Krispy Treats

• Mints, Lifesavers, Mentos

• Cheese & Pretzel Dipping Sticks

• Peanut Butter or Cheese Crackers

All items should be individually wrapped, single serving size - as well as non-perishable, new, unopened and not expired. Please do not donate toiletries or clothing.

WTVM will host a one-day drive-through drop off on Wednesday, May 24 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off through May 31 at Navy Federal Credit Union - located at 6501 Veterans Parkway Suite 1 in Columbus.

For more information on Boxes to Boots, click here.

