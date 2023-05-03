Business Break
Auburn announcing inaugural internship experience for college juniors, seniors
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn is announcing its inaugural Auburn Montgomery Internship Experience also known as AIM.

The program will accept a total of 50 interns - juniors and seniors - from both Auburn University and Auburn University at Montgomery. Interns will learn how to serve, socialize, and develop in Auburn and give insight on why the city makes a good professional home.

Activities will take place in both cities, with transportation being provided for events outside of Auburn.

Interns will also receive a “city pass” which provides discounts or free memberships to various facilities in town.

For more information, click HERE.

