Auburn announcing inaugural internship experience for college juniors, seniors
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of Auburn is announcing its inaugural Auburn Montgomery Internship Experience also known as AIM.
The program will accept a total of 50 interns - juniors and seniors - from both Auburn University and Auburn University at Montgomery. Interns will learn how to serve, socialize, and develop in Auburn and give insight on why the city makes a good professional home.
Activities will take place in both cities, with transportation being provided for events outside of Auburn.
Interns will also receive a “city pass” which provides discounts or free memberships to various facilities in town.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.