Chilly Start Thursday; Warm Up on the Way, However

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll be well down into the 40s early Thursday morning as we start things off, but highs will be very near 80 in many places by the afternoon. It will again be a day with plenty of sunshine through the day, but clouds will be increasing as we take you into Friday. Friday will be a day that we will have to mention a slight chance at a few showers or a storm later in the day. The coverage of rain and storms will be increasing heading into Saturday with a 30-40% coverage, but a little lower chance heading into Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, Sunday would most likely be the best day to fit those end, but keep in mind that it won’t be a washout either day. For next week, an unsettled pattern sticks around with chances of rain on each day through the week. During this time, our temperatures will steady in the mid to upper 80s with lows back in the mid 60s - transitioning out of our below-average pattern. Lows will be in the 60s along the way.

