Clayton community reacts to drive-by shooting injuring three people

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a shooting in Barbour County where three people were shot on Tuesday.

The shooting was a drive-by in Downtown Clayton, Alabama, across from a frequently visited gas station.

“We were outside a the house and we just heard a lot of gunshots, whole bunch of gunshots,” said Clayton resident Darrell Hill.

Hill says he could hear several gunshots from his home around 6 p.m. that night. The shots came from a property on North Midway Street. Hill found out that he was related to the victims.

“Then all of a sudden, when we came to the store to see what was going on, that’s when I noticed my cousin laying on the ground,” said Hill.

Clayton Police Department along with Barbour County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in reference to the three people being shot.

“When I came and seen the police surrounded right there, and they were laying on the ground. It ain’t nothing else to think,” said Hill.

He says there were several gunshots fired, so he came to the scene quickly.

“It was a lot of them, but my only reaction was making sure my people were straight.”

The owner of the property says the car in question drove by at least three times before shooting. Additionaly, the people in the car went back and forth arguing with the victims. The three were taken to area hospitals, one transported by ambulance and the other two by aircraft.

“A bad thing happened yesterday. It’s shocking to a lot of us,” said District 1 City Councilman Richard Pearison.

Pearison says this is not the only incident that has happened within the last two weeks in the area.

“We had a break in a the Beeline and liquor store. Then we had this shooting going on. The governor made the baddest mistake when she okay’d people not to have license to carry a gun,” Pearison.

Clayton police say there is no motive for the drive-by, but they continue to investigate.

