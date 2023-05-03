Columbus High baseball advances to GHSA 3A quarterfinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus High baseball team has advanced to the GHSA 3A quarterfinals.

The Blue Devils, who beat Morgan County in a deciding Game Three, will play at Ringgold this weekend. Game One of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 1 ET with Game Two to follow. Game Three would be on Monday at 5 ET, if necessary.

Good luck to head coach Chad Mathis and the Columbus High Blue Devils!

