Columbus High baseball advances to GHSA 3A quarterfinals

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus High baseball team has advanced to the GHSA 3A quarterfinals.

The Blue Devils, who beat Morgan County in a deciding Game Three, will play at Ringgold this weekend. Game One of the best-of-three series is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, at 1 ET with Game Two to follow. Game Three would be on Monday at 5 ET, if necessary.

Good luck to head coach Chad Mathis and the Columbus High Blue Devils!

