Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shoppers sent running for cover at Columbus’ Peachtree all late Tuesday morning as gun shots rang out inside the mall.

“On Facebook,” says Chelsi Crutchfield That’s where Chelsi Crutchfield heard about shots fired at Peachtree mall Tuesday. Columbus Police Department confirming to us an armed robbery happened at SB Jewelry Company.

For Crutchfield, she says it’s the reason why she no longer shops at the mall. “Because of the violence that is going, it is not really safe to go out in Columbus anymore,” says resident Chelsi Crutchfield. And she’s not alone in how she feels, people who work in the area say violence at the mall is becoming far too common, and it’s concerning considering it’s a family location.

“It makes no sense for something to occur like that where you have kids and older people all in one melting pot, it makes no non-sense,” says one business owner. “I have an elderly neighbor who used to walk the mall, she quit about 2 years ago, she told me I don’t feel safe there anymore,” says another business owner. And people are also concerned because this is not the first time shots have been fired.

“A couple of years back somebody got killed coming in the mall at the same door, where the robbery occurred, in the parking lot, somebody robbed in the mall they got to shooing in there,” says Columbus resident. 24 year old Anthony Meredith was gunned down the day before easter back in 2016. “Very chaotic we ran tables turned over, food everywhere, keys every, food everywhere, clothes, everything is all over the floor in that mall from the food court all they way on,” says one eye witness form the incident that happened back in 2016.

It’s a scene Chelsi Crutchfield says she never wants to experience with her kids, which is why she prefers to shop from home. “I have a 15-year-old son and a 13-year-old daughter, and I remember my parents would drop us off at the mall, and I don’t feel comfortable with taking my kids to the mall at all anymore especially alone,” says Crutchfield. We do know no one was injured, and so far no arrest. “I hope they catch them I really do hope they catch them,” says one resident.

Columbus police say two suspects robbed SB Jewelry and Sunglasses store at the mall around 11:35 a.m. on May 2. The perps made off with some merchandise before the shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this case should contact authorities.

