Community gathers for National Tourism Day event

National Tourism Day flyer
(Source: Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host its National Tourism Day this week.

The event is slated for May 4, at the Lanett Welcome Center starting at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony, and after the ribbon cutting, the event will begin at 10 a.m.

The event is free to the public and hot dogs by the state of Alabama will be served at the event.

