Community gathers for Ride with the mayor bike ride event

By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city hosted its annual Ride with the Mayor Bike Ride event Tuesday afternoon.

The bike ride began at Woodruff Park, and residents were able to enjoy a 5-mile bike ride with Mayor Skip Henderson, as they were escorted around uptown and midtown.

“Biking is a great way to be fit. It’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors, and you can do all of those great things safely, by wearing a helmet and taking your safety precautions,” says Executive Director Safe Kids Columbus Pam Fair.

Residents that participated in the event, were given a free t-shirt along with some swag items.

“This event helps to remind people that bicycles are on the road, and they need to share the road just like the automobiles do. People need to be mindful when others are taking advantage of an alternative transportation source,” says Mayor Henderson.

The event was made possible by the River Valley Regional Commission.

