Enjoy the beautiful sunshine, Last day of gusty winds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A couple more dry days are guaranteed in the Chattahoochee Valley before the pattern changes by the weekend; warmer and more humid weather settles into the region soon.

Sunny, dry and breezy today... just not quite as windy. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Another sunny day on this Wednesday. Beautiful with highs between 72 and 77 degrees. Winds will still be gusty, up to 25 mph or so during the afternoon; they won’t be quite as strong as the last two days.

High fire danger has prompted a Red Flag Warning/Fire Weather Warning thanks to low humidity and gusty winds. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A starlit sky tonight. One more chilly night. Pretty much everyone dips into the 40s early Thursday. A few of the colder spots could reach the upper 30s!

Widespread lows in the 40s for one more morning Thursday. A couple of the colder spots could easily dip into the upper 30s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny along with a few high clouds by the afternoon Thursday. Lighter winds with highs topping out between 76 and 80 degrees.

Warmer 80s arrives starting Friday (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds increase Thursday night and Friday. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky Friday and through the weekend. Friday looks mostly dry as highs reach the low 80s for the first time in several days. Mid 80s are expected over the weekend, warmer in spots. Rain coverage is fairly low (around 20-30%) as of now and will mainly be driven by the warmth and humidity.

A chance of showers and storms returns by the weekend, but coverage doesn't look too widespread. It'll be very warm and humid. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It looks somewhat unsettled going into next week with a daily chance of rain, nothing too significant though. More importantly, it will be warmer than average with highs in the mid to upper 80s, some 90 degree temperatures are possible.

Warmer and more humid by the weekend into next week with highs consistently in the 80s to even near 90. (Source: WTVM Weather)

