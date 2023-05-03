Girls Inc Columbus set to host 9th annual strong, smart, bold celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc Columbus announced its 9th annual strong, smart, and bold celebration dinner.

The event will be held on June 22, at the St. Luke Ministry Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year’s event will honor Mrs. Lula Lunsford Huff.

Born in Columbus, Huff graduated with honors from Spencer High School and went on to complete her bachelor’s in management at Howard University. She received a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from the Atlanta University. She also earned a Certified Public Accountant designation.

Mrs. Lula Lunsford Huff won the countywide election, and became the first African American to serve as Muscogee County Tax Commissioner. She is currently serving her sixth 4-year term.

This event brings together community partners, donors, and graduates together, for a wonderful awe-inspiring night for the community daughters.

