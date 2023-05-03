Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man arrested for shooting girlfriend during verbal dispute in LaGrange

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars after shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in LaGrange.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Miami Street concerning a person being shot on May 3 at about 8:30 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and discovered a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to her butt and leg.

The victim received medical care at the scene and then was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

An investigation determined that 53-year-old Jeffery Paul Moore, the victim’s boyfriend, shot her during a verbal dispute. Evidence also revealed that two gunshots were fired directly toward the bedrooms where the victim’s children, a 15-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, were sleeping at the time of the altercation.

More was ultimately arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall in Columbus after shots...
Police investigate after shots fired in Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
‘He’s a killer,’: Clay St. double murder update
Midland man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child porn
Midland man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

What's next for Liberty Theatre in Columbus?
What's next for Liberty Theatre in Columbus?
Three people hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Barbour County
What’s next for Liberty Theatre in Columbus?
WTVM Weather Extra
Storm Team 9: Weather Extra