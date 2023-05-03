Man arrested for shooting girlfriend during verbal dispute in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is behind bars after shooting his girlfriend during a domestic dispute in LaGrange.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Miami Street concerning a person being shot on May 3 at about 8:30 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and discovered a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to her butt and leg.

The victim received medical care at the scene and then was taken to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

An investigation determined that 53-year-old Jeffery Paul Moore, the victim’s boyfriend, shot her during a verbal dispute. Evidence also revealed that two gunshots were fired directly toward the bedrooms where the victim’s children, a 15-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl, were sleeping at the time of the altercation.

More was ultimately arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

