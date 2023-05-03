Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall in Columbus after shots...
Police investigate after shots fired in Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
‘He’s a killer,’: Clay St. double murder update
Midland man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child porn
Midland man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child porn

Latest News

A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids
A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.
LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say