New Alabama Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele visits Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kevin Steele, the new defensive coordinator for the University of Alabama, made a stop in Columbus Tuesday evening.

Steele was the guest speaker at an event held by the Chattahoochee Valley Bama Club.

Fans of Alabama football, alumni and non-alumni alike all gathering for an evening of celebration.

The celebration was accompanied by a dinner service at the Green Island Country Club. Organizers of the event also awarded multiple local students’ scholarships to attend the University of Alabama this Fall.

Coach Steele is no stranger to Alabama football. Steele returned to the Tide in February of this year for his third stint on Coach Saban’s staff and his second as defensive coordinator. He was previously the defensive coordinator for Auburn and most recently the University of Miami.

Coach Steele had nothing but praise for the University of Alabama and says he looks forward to running it back for a third time. When asked why he decided to return, the answer was a simple one.

“Coach Saban called and said I want you to come back.”

