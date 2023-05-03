Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 1990, the body of a young black male was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road, just one tenth of a mile from Interstate 85 in Opelika. The detectives in this case say they are working hard to identify the victim.

September, 1990 a young boy playing outside discovered a body on Anderson Road lying in a creek bed in Opelika. Detectives say the body was there no more than two days. The unidentified black male had been shot in the head wearing,

“He was found in a white short sleeve Saint Louis Cardinals jersey that had red trim I think it was a size small the individual that was found was approximately 5 foot 8 approximately 130 pounds. One thing of note was he had on some black Ellesse but he had on six pairs of socks on each foot one of those socks had an Arizona State logo on it,” Says Detective John Hester

Detective John Hester is asking the community for help in cracking the case.

“We hope to solve the case to figure out exactly what happened and who did it to him, but the first step would be to get him identified. We want to know who this person is and if we can get help from the public and get him identified that opens several avenues of investigation that would that could help us figure out what happened to him and who did it.”

With new technology that wasn’t available in the nineties, The Opelika police department says they are working hard to solve all of their cold cases. Detective John Hester says there have been several leads over the years, all leading to a dead end.

“And with DNA advancements and things like that we’re hoping that reexamining this case in 2023 we’ll be able to figure out who he is,” says Detective John Hester.

Detectives say they are currently working on an up-to-date sketch of the victim.

“The Photograph we released was actually done back in 1990s when the case started we wanted to go ahead and put it back out again because it’s it is a decent photo but with technological advancements, we hope to get a more accurate rendering clearer picture that we hope to release to the public later on,” says Detective John Hester.

The Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

“Any little bit helps if people know anything that that could be a big break in the case we’re hoping that if if someone was scared to talk 30 years ago that maybe they’ll come forward now also if somebody has information maybe maybe been living with it for 30 years and they want to get it off their chest,” says Detective John Hester.

If you have any information on this case or identity of the victim, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret.

Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information.

leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling (334) 215-STOP(7867), tollfree at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their website: www.215STOP.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.