Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Phenix City school wins Frontier Airlines’ National Contest

SGS group photo
SGS group photo(Source: South Girard School)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - South Girard School (SGS) entered and won Frontier Airlines’ national contest ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Frontier Airlines provided the faculty and staff at South Girard School in Phenix City, free flights for National Teachers Appreciation Day. South Girard garnered the most votes in a nationwide Frontier Airlines contest aimed at celebrating educators.

Tyri Squyres, Frontier Airlines’ vice president of marketing says, “In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day, Frontier Airlines is proud to celebrate the educators at South Girard School. We’re thrilled to offer them free flights for their hard work and dedication.”

“We do amazing things here at South Girard. This opportunity, this voucher, and this experience, is exactly what we needed to wrap up our year. Thank you, Frontier Airlines, for hosting an outstanding teacher appreciation sweepstakes. We are forever grateful for this amazing prize, and we do feel your appreciation,” says SGS teacher Ms. Dosier.

Frontier Airlines provided them with $250 vouchers for every staff member. The 54 vouchers allow educators to enjoy some well-deserved time off to explore some new destinations. Frontier Airlines also provided Frontier swag for educators.

Congrats to everyone at South Girard School from all of us at Team Frontier!

!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at Peachtree Mall in Columbus after shots...
Police investigate after shots fired in Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
Midland man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child porn
Midland man arrested on 10 counts of possession of child porn
‘He’s a killer,’: Clay St. double murder update

Latest News

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
Community gathers for Ride with the mayor event
Community gathers for Ride with the mayor bike ride event