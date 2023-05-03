Phenix City school wins Frontier Airlines’ National Contest

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - South Girard School (SGS) entered and won Frontier Airlines’ national contest ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Frontier Airlines provided the faculty and staff at South Girard School in Phenix City, free flights for National Teachers Appreciation Day. South Girard garnered the most votes in a nationwide Frontier Airlines contest aimed at celebrating educators.

Tyri Squyres, Frontier Airlines’ vice president of marketing says, “In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Day, Frontier Airlines is proud to celebrate the educators at South Girard School. We’re thrilled to offer them free flights for their hard work and dedication.”

“We do amazing things here at South Girard. This opportunity, this voucher, and this experience, is exactly what we needed to wrap up our year. Thank you, Frontier Airlines, for hosting an outstanding teacher appreciation sweepstakes. We are forever grateful for this amazing prize, and we do feel your appreciation,” says SGS teacher Ms. Dosier.

Frontier Airlines provided them with $250 vouchers for every staff member. The 54 vouchers allow educators to enjoy some well-deserved time off to explore some new destinations. Frontier Airlines also provided Frontier swag for educators.

Congrats to everyone at South Girard School from all of us at Team Frontier!

!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.