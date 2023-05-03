Sibling of Dalton Stringfellow shares story

VALLEY, Al. (WTVM) - For the first time, News Leader 9 has reaction from the relative of a young man murdered in Valley last December. With the recent arrest of the suspect in connection to the death of Dalton Stringfellow, the family is glad to see the limited updates on the case.

The brother of Stringfellow says it is alarming to think about how his sibling was found dead that morning in December. After a conversation with him, News Leader 9 has learned that family members claim to not know the suspect in the murder of the 23-year-old.

“It’s just shocking that could someone could be so heartless to leave him there,” says Kyle Thompson, older brother of Dalton Stringfellow.

December 4, 2022, 23-year-old Dalton Stringfellow was found dead in a ditch along County Road 196 in Valley, Alabama. Found alongside him was another man, a 27-year-old who’d been cut, but he survived.

When asked what are the speculations of why his brother might have been left in that ditch, Thompson says details are limited.

“We really don’t know. The police really other than just saying who had been with that night, which was one of his friends he lived with, really haven’t given much detail of what led him there to Chambers County, so we’re waiting to find out.”

“The person who he was with he definitely knew,” says Thompson. “We certainly hope it wasn’t a set up but you know your mind always tends to linger that way.”

Thompson says the family is grateful for each law enforcement agency involved in making the recent arrest of 59-year-old Lenzy Felix Mayhand.

“We’re just extremely happy that someone has been found. The person that had been arrested, we think that’s the first time Dalton had ever seen him,” says Thompson.

Mayhand was arrested in Columbus by police on April 26, then extradited to Chambers County two days later as a suspect in the murder of Stringfellow.

Thompson says his brother was a country boy who just loved to be outdoors.

“Anybody that ever met Dalton will never forget him. He was just full of life, full of energy. He loved anything that had to do with being outside fishing, hunting, any type of sport.”

Like most deaths, it was an unexpected one, Thompson gave the eulogy at his brother’s funeral.

“One thing that stood out when I was reflecting on his life was one word, fearless. He wasn’t afraid of anything.”

Stringfellow was murdered about one year after his father, Perry, passed away in October 2021.

“Dalton was still struggling with his dad’s death. He had been having a hard time with it because when Dalton was younger, they were inseparable, when you saw one you saw the other.”

The cause of Stringfellow’s death is still unclear, Thompson says the family has requested autopsy results, but they are sealed in order to avoid comprising the investigation. They have been told they can receive the results when the investigation is over.

“It has been frustrating, just because you ultimately want to know what happened or get more closure.”

Thompson says most days for their mother, Holly, and grandmother are filled with tears about Dalton’s death.

“We miss you and we can’t wait to see you again one day,” says Thompson.

Lenzy Mayhand is in the Chambers County detention facility waiting a for a bond hearing.

This case is still under investigation, and if anyone has any information concerning this case, call the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200 or the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334) 215-STOP, 833-AL1-Stop, or online at www.2156stop.com.

