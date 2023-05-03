Business Break
South Georgia Tech medical assisting program ranked 4th best in the state

SGTC group photo
SGTC group photo(Source: SGTC)
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The South Georgia Technical College medical assisting program was ranked as the fourth best program in Georgia by Medical Assistant Advice.

This is the fourth consecutive year that SGTC has been recognized as a top community college by two different agencies.

“South Georgia Technical College has a tremendous reputation for providing an outstanding two-year education that prepares students for the workforce,” says South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “The ranking by Medical Assistant Advice, provides external validation about the quality and excellence in technical education that we provide.”

SGTC offers medical assisting programs at its campuses in Americus and Cordele. Earning a diploma in medical assisting from SGTC, prepares students for higher education. The program is open to high school graduates who are above the age of 17.

Financial aid is available to students entering the medical assisting program at SGTC including: the HOPE Grant, HOPE Career Grant, PELL Grant, and scholarships through the SGTC Foundation office.

To learn more about the rankings, click HERE.

