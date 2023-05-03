Three people hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Barbour County
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLAYTON, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama law enforcement investigates a drive-by shooting where multiple people were injured in Barbour County.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened on May 2 around 7:30 p.m. on North Midway Street in Clayton.
Officials say three people were injured and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time, in addition to the victims’ condition.
