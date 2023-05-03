What’s next for Liberty Theatre in Columbus?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is new fencing at the Liberty Theatre in Midtown Columbus. It might be the start of construction underway, and hopes to reopen so that stage plays and musical artists can play at the theatre again.

Thanks to Mother Nature, a recent setback of a block party that was supposed to happen this weekend is being rescheduled to get the excitement going for the community.

“So that we can get back in there, and we can start producing again,” said Laura Lowe, who played the stage at the Liberty Theatre.

A recent block party was scheduled to excite the community about the theatre’s next phase but was postponed due to weather.

“I would like to see the Liberty Theatre become a magic place again,” said Lowe.

The block party scheduled to have live bands, food trucks and entertainment for all ages, much like the theatre, has served for well over 100 years. Now wire fencing, accompanied by a padlock and sign reading “under construction,” is outside the theatre, letting people know something is underway, bringing good news to people like Lowe.

“I don’t know what the plans are for the Liberty. I know what’s been revealed that the city owns the building now, and other people are pursuing grants,” said Lowe.

And she is right. The city now owns the building, but for business owners like Derek Shelling, his restaurant would benefit if the Theatre were to open soon.

“Since the Liberty Theatre is so close, and we have adequate parking, it will help the lunchtime and business hours,” said Shelling.

“They know the food is good here, and if they get food there, they will start to come here, and it will work the Liberty Theatre.”

We reached out to the city for comment but haven’t heard back. However, they told us they hope to reschedule the block party for June.

News Leader 9 will keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.