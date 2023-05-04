Business Break
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus

Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office leads to a major drug and gun bust on Vista Drive in Columbus.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on May 4, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Vista Drive, where the following was seized,

  • 86.3 grams of MDMA Ecstasy
  • 12.9 grams of cocaine
  • 4.3 lbs of marijuana
  • 46 THC vape cartridges
  • Five firearms, one of which was reported stolen

As a result of the bust, Darryl Wilson and Jonathan Harvard were arrested and charged with the following crimes,

Wilson

  • Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Hydrocodone
  • Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Harvard

  • Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
  • Possession of Hydrocodone
  • Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy)
  • Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, Special Operations Patrol Units and US Army Criminal Investigation Division were all responsible for this bust.

