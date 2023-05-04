2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office leads to a major drug and gun bust on Vista Drive in Columbus.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on May 4, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Vista Drive, where the following was seized,

86.3 grams of MDMA Ecstasy

12.9 grams of cocaine

4.3 lbs of marijuana

46 THC vape cartridges

Five firearms, one of which was reported stolen

As a result of the bust, Darryl Wilson and Jonathan Harvard were arrested and charged with the following crimes,

Wilson

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Hydrocodone

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Harvard

Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Hydrocodone

Trafficking in MDMA (Ecstasy)

Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute

MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit, Special Operations Patrol Units and US Army Criminal Investigation Division were all responsible for this bust.

