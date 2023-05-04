4 dead, including suspected shooter, in Moultrie shootings

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people, including the suspected shooter, are dead following two incidents that happened in Moultrie, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two incidents that law enforcement started investigating on Thursday morning, according to officials.

There were two scenes in Moultrie that both had a large police presence on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and the other at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast.

Officials said two of the women killed were the mother, 50, and grandmother, 74, of the suspected shooter. The two were shot to death in their homes. They lived next door to one another, according to the coroner.

The other woman, 41, killed was an assistant manager at McDonald’s.

The coroner said the suspected gunman, 26, committed suicide.

The identities of those killed and the suspected shooter have not been released yet. The GBI is still investigating and working to notify the next of kin.

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said he believes there is no threat to public safety following the incidents.

Sadness is overflowing through the streets of Moultrie.

One woman WALB News 10 spoke with lives across the street from the 6th Street Southwest shooting incident happened. She said she heard about six to seven shots being fired around 12 a.m. on Thursday but didn’t see anything when she checked outside.

Tanner Strickland, a Moultrie resident, said what happened doesn’t seem real.

“It’s heartbreaking. Let the family be in your thoughts and prayers and the community of Moultrie,” he said.

