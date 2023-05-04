Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

4 dead, including suspected shooter, in Moultrie shootings

The identities of those killed and the suspected shooter have not been released yet.
By WALB News Team and Lenah Allen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Four people, including the suspected shooter, are dead following two incidents that happened in Moultrie, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the two incidents that law enforcement started investigating on Thursday morning, according to officials.

There were two scenes in Moultrie that both had a large police presence on Thursday. One was at 6th Street Southwest and the other at a McDonald’s on 1st Avenue Southeast.

Officials said two of the women killed were the mother, 50, and grandmother, 74, of the suspected shooter. The two were shot to death in their homes. They lived next door to one another, according to the coroner.

The other woman, 41, killed was an assistant manager at McDonald’s.

The coroner said the suspected gunman, 26, committed suicide.

The identities of those killed and the suspected shooter have not been released yet. The GBI is still investigating and working to notify the next of kin.

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said he believes there is no threat to public safety following the incidents.

Three women and a man, who was identified as the suspected shooter, died during the shootings that law enforcement started investigating on Thursday morning.

Sadness is overflowing through the streets of Moultrie.

One woman WALB News 10 spoke with lives across the street from the 6th Street Southwest shooting incident happened. She said she heard about six to seven shots being fired around 12 a.m. on Thursday but didn’t see anything when she checked outside.

Tanner Strickland, a Moultrie resident, said what happened doesn’t seem real.

“It’s heartbreaking. Let the family be in your thoughts and prayers and the community of Moultrie,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Man arrested for shooting girlfriend during verbal dispute in LaGrange

Latest News

Spring Sundown Concert series begins in Auburn
Spring Sundown Concert series begins in Auburn
Opelika Main Street host annual 'On Tap' event May 13
Opelika Main Street host annual 'On Tap' event May 13
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Patrick Shawn McGlinchey
Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop