Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach

The Crimson Tide has opened termination proceedings against Brad Bohannon
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties and has started the termination process.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Alabama has started termination proceedings against its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon. UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne confirmed Bohannon will be fired “for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees.”

Bryne said Bohannon has been relieved of his duties and Jason Jackson has been named the interim head coach.

The athletics director said in a statement that ”there will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The exact reason for Bohannon’s termination has not been stated, but it comes just days after ESPN first reported on an emergency order by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report that warned of suspicious gambling activity.

Bohannon was named to his first head coaching position in 2017 when Alabama hired him away from Auburn after 20 months assisting with the Tigers’ program. He had 14 years of assistant coaching experience in the SEC prior to that, with nearly 10 years at Kentucky between 2004-2015.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs
Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
Patrick Shawn McGlinchey
Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop
Phenix City Schools announce recommendation for new superintendent

Latest News

WTVM to host Reel Fishin' Weekend Show
WTVM, Eufaula Chamber of Commerce to host Reel Fishin’ Weekend Show
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne throws during an NCAA college football scrimmage,...
Freeze, Auburn land Payton Thorne in the transfer portal
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals
Schley County baseball advances to quarterfinals
Harris County holds signing for 13 student-athletes
College signings held at Harris County and Lee-Scott Academy