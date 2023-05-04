Alabama courts uphold murder conviction in deadly 2019 Phenix City bar shooting

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama courts uphold the murder conviction in a deadly 2019 Phenix City bar shooting.

According to officials, 40-year-old Delewis Antwan Collier was convicted of murder in Russell County on May 5, 2022.

Court documents say in 2019, while at a Phenix City bar, Collier shot victim Sidney Jones multiple times, killing him. Officials say the two knew each other and had several altercations prior to that night.

Collier testified his fear of Jones and seeing the victim with a gun prompted him to retrieve his firearm, ultimately leading to the deadly shooting. However, the jury rejected the testimony, finding the defendant guilty.

On April 28, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed Collier’s conviction.

