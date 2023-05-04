Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Alabama courts uphold murder conviction in deadly 2019 Phenix City bar shooting

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama courts uphold the murder conviction in a deadly 2019 Phenix City bar shooting.

According to officials, 40-year-old Delewis Antwan Collier was convicted of murder in Russell County on May 5, 2022.

Court documents say in 2019, while at a Phenix City bar, Collier shot victim Sidney Jones multiple times, killing him. Officials say the two knew each other and had several altercations prior to that night.

Collier testified his fear of Jones and seeing the victim with a gun prompted him to retrieve his firearm, ultimately leading to the deadly shooting. However, the jury rejected the testimony, finding the defendant guilty.

On April 28, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed Collier’s conviction.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches for suspects involved in shots fired at Peachtree Mall
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested 71 people on over 180 charges.
Chambers Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 71 people on over 180 drug charges
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Heavy police presence
4-year-old critically injured after wreck on Kings Mountain Dr. in Columbus
Man arrested for shooting girlfriend during verbal dispute in LaGrange

Latest News

Drug bust on Vista Drive leads to two arrested
2 men arrested on numerous charges following a major drug bust in Columbus
Louisous Smith
Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near 10th Street
Columbus Police Department holds ceremony celebrating employees’ work
Columbus Police Department holds ceremony celebrating employees’ work
Crews battle abandoned house fire in Beauregard
Crews battle abandoned house fire in Beauregard