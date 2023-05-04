Alabama fashion designer making waves across the country with dress designs

ROANOKE, Ala. (WTVM) - A young Alabama designer has put many smiles on prom goers faces this prom season.

Shamar Houston has been designing beautiful dresses and other designs for teens throughout Georgia, East Alabama and beyond.

This season is particularly different for Houston, though, as a part of his support system is no longer here, but through Houston’s challenges this spring, he’s managed to keep creating designs and make others feel beautiful.

The 28-year-old Roanoke, Alabama native is pretty much a fashion design prodigy.

“No, I didn’t go to school, the only real training that I have is in 8th grade I took sewing,” said Houston.

He said it was boredom with what was in stores that inspired him to learn about making his own clothes, which eventually turned into designing dresses.

For the past 4 years, the Legend Couture business owner has been making young girls standout all over our viewing area and beyond.

Taking his clients’ ideas and turning them into beautiful pieces of wearable art.

And get this he does it all without a formal training, no sketch of the dress and with a pretty quick turnaround.

“The gold dress, it took two weeks because I was going from one dress to the other,” said Houston.

This spring has proven successful, but not without bumps in the road. Like a close family member hurt from a serious car accident.

“My cousin Zehkylah, everyone calls her “ZK” and her boyfriend Terrance, unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” said Houston.

And losing a family matriarch, his great grandmother who also helped him learn a few sewing tips.

“Today (May 3) makes a week since we had her funeral,” said Houston. “That’s been difficult to cope with during prom season.”

His business is not only keeping him busy, but also going internet viral, but he’s not too busy to design his great grandmother’s final dress. His family couldn’t be more proud.

“I am very proud of him, said Houston’s grandmother and assistant Linda Owensby. “I think he does fantastic work. He spends so much time doing them.”

Last year, Owensby said she and Houston were working on dresses at her home, but this March Houston was able to get a studio space through Roanoke’s Bridging The Gap Community Service Program.

Now, Houston has more space to work and a place to patron his clients.

Houston said while prom season has been mentally challenging this year, it’s so worth it.

“Prom, wedding, whatever it is that I’m doing those are really special moments,” said Houston. “So, to know I was part of that, to boost someone’s confidence, and to make them feel beautiful that’s what does it for me.”

He says he’s getting calls from all over the country from girls wanting a dress made by him.

He told News Leader 9 his loved ones he’s lost are part of his inspiration to keep going, but said family definitely comes first.

For dress inquiries you can follow Shemar Houston at Legend Couture Designs on Tik Tok at marthelegend and on Facebook at Shemar Houston.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.