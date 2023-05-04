Business Break
Columbus Police Department hold ceremony celebrating employees’ work

(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) celebrated and highlighted the accomplishments of several officers and dispatchers in a recent ceremony.

Officer Caleb Erickson received the high honor of Officer of the Year for his work in the force. CPD’s Assistant Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick says it’s important to celebrate the officers’ work.

“That tells you every day we get up to serve our community, and that’s what we’re going to do, but we have to celebrate each other as well,” said Dent-Fitzpatrick.

“Just feel like I came in and did my job, and I don’t feel like I did anything special, but hey, I’m very thankful for the award. I’m thankful for the command stand, the people who recognized me, and I’m thankful for my family for coming,” said Erickson.

Mayor Skip Henderson also attended the event.

