Columbus police searching for critically missing man last seen near 10th Street

Louisous Smith
Louisous Smith(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A search is underway for a critically missing man last seen near 10th Street in Columbus. Police ask for the public’s assistance in finding him.

According to authorities, Louisous Smith was last seen around 1 p.m. on May 3, close to the 700 block of 10th Street.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Police say he has been reportedly diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on this missing man should contact the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

