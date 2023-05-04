Business Break
Crews battle abandoned house fire in Beauregard(Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled an early Thursday morning house fire in Beauregard.

The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Units were advised that a passerby was reporting the structure to be fully engulfed.

(Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept.)

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single story house fully engulfed in flames. The residence was reported to be abandoned at the time of the fire.

(Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept.)

No injuries were reported on scene.

