BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled an early Thursday morning house fire in Beauregard.

The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Units were advised that a passerby was reporting the structure to be fully engulfed.

Crews battle abandoned house fire in Beauregard (Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept.)

Upon arrival, firefighters found a single story house fully engulfed in flames. The residence was reported to be abandoned at the time of the fire.

Crews battle abandoned house fire in Beauregard (Source: Beauregard Volunteer Fire Dept.)

No injuries were reported on scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.