Crews battle abandoned house fire in Beauregard
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled an early Thursday morning house fire in Beauregard.
The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Units were advised that a passerby was reporting the structure to be fully engulfed.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a single story house fully engulfed in flames. The residence was reported to be abandoned at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported on scene.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.