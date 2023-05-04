Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signs cold case investigation bill into law

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New legislation, soon to be law, in Georgia could breathe new life into cold cases, sometimes murder investigations from many years ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s website shows the agency is keeping tabs on more than 100 unsolved homicide cases.

On April 28th, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed the Coleman-Baker Act. The bill is designed to help families of murder victims find closure. News Leader 9 spoke with the brother of a victim who says they may finally get justice.

“We have way too many. We have way too many cases that are not being solved,” says Gene Barfield.

Nearly two decades ago, on July 18th of 2003, Albert Woolfolk was beaten and stabbed more than 20 times inside his home. In January of last year, charges against the accused killer, Alvin Barfield, were dismissed due to a lack of evidence. Originally, Barfield was arrested after his fingerprints were found in the victim’s home. Woolfolk’s brother Gene says it doesn’t sit right with him.

“After our assistant or temporary DA released the individual we had charged with the case, that kind of left me hopeless,” says Gene Barfield.

Under House Bill 88, the Coleman-Baker Act in Georgia, signed by the Governor, families of homicide victims can request law enforcement agencies to review cold cases. Gene says it gives him hope.

“Hopefully, it’s an avenue to reopen some of these cases and have fresh eyes look at it,” says Gene Barfield.

There are more than 150 unsolved homicides in Muscogee County. One of those victims was VaShaun Ramsey, who was shot in the face back in 2013. I spoke with his daughter about the Coleman-Baker Act.

“It’s good for the city of Columbus because we do have a lot of cold cases down here, and I feel like it’s a good thing for families like myself so they won’t just feel like their loved one was just kind of brushed off and nothing was done about It,” says Elissya Ramsey.

The Coleman-Baker Act would give crime victims’ families a look at case files if six years have passed. It would also force law enforcement agencies to have a system in place to accept such requests and re-investigate the case if family members call for it.

The bill is named for Rhonda Coleman, who was murdered in 1990 in Hazlehurst, Georgia, and UGA law student Tara Baker, killed in Athens back in 2001.

