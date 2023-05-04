Glenwood baseball advances to AISA AAA championship
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Glenwood Gators have punched their ticket to the AISA AAA state championship series.
Glenwood beat Lee-Scott Academy, 5-3, in Game One of the best-of-three semifinals on Wednesday afternoon. The Gators finished things off with a 1-0 win in Game Two.
Glenwood will play in its second-straight state championship series next week in Montgomery.
