LaGrange High baseball advances to the GHSA 4A quarterfinals

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange High School baseball team is hungry for a second chance.

Last year, LaGrange was swept by North Oconee in the state championship series. This year, the Grangers are hoping to learn from that experience and finish the job.

“Experience does take you a long way. Especially when you have experience like those Game Threes from last year and the competition that we faced this year. It really helps down the road, when you get to these big playoff games,” said LaGrange senior pitcher Trey Cook.

LaGrange will play a best-of-three quarterfinal series vs. East Forsyth this weekend. Game One at LaGrange High School begins at 4:30 ET on Friday, with Game Two to follow. A potential Game Three is scheduled for Monday at 5:30 ET.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Columbus High baseball advances to GHSA 3A quarterfinals
