LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

According to officials, Connie Meredith was last seen leaving the 200 block of W. Lukken Industrial driving a silver Lexus GS with a Georgia tag number TCU6179.

Contact Sgt. Slonaker at 706-883-2603 or call 911 if you have any information on Meredith.

