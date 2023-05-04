Business Break
Muscogee County School District schedules school time change vote for May 15

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District expanded the discussion over their proposed time change for the next school year.

A meeting was held at Pentecostal Church of God I.M. on Buena Vista Road. It was offered in both English and Spanish as school district officials are close to making a vote on the proposal.

“We wanted to make sure we get the presentation out there. We’ve sent emails, we’ve sent the presentation out we’ve posted it everywhere to make sure everybody understands and everybody knows about tonight’s meeting and also again understand what changes and what possble impacts could affect their families and their children,” said Director of Communications Kimberly Wright.

The vote was postponed last month and is scheduled to happen on Monday, May 15.

