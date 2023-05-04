Business Break
River Dragons hold final meet and greet with fans

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2022-23 Columbus River Dragons are saying goodbye.

After being eliminated by the Carolina Thunderbirds in the Continental Division Finals on Sunday, the River Dragons held a final meet and greet with fans on Wednesday at Golden Park.

“This is what it’s all about. Obviously, the fans are dissapointed as well. For them to come out and support, and show how much we mean to the community. Well, they mean as much to us,” said River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard.

See the video player above to hear more from the Dragons and see some highlights from the event.

We cannot wait for the 2023-24 season!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

