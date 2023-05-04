Business Break
Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop

Patrick Shawn McGlinchey
Patrick Shawn McGlinchey(Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after getting assaulted during a traffic stop in Phenix City.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Broad Street on May 3.

Due to the assault, other deputies and investigators at the scene rushed the deputy to the hospital. However, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Subsequently, Patrick Shawn McGlinchey was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and taken to the Lee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

