Russell County deputy hospitalized after assault during traffic stop

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after getting assaulted during a traffic stop in Phenix City.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Broad Street on May 3.

Due to the assault, other deputies and investigators at the scene rushed the deputy to the hospital. However, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Subsequently, Patrick Shawn McGlinchey was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and taken to the Lee County Jail.

